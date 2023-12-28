3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

101-year-old Henry County woman surprised with birthday parade

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s not every day you turn 101 years old. One Henry County woman received quite a surprise on her special day from local law enforcement.

Deputies with the Henry County and DeKalb County sheriff’s offices surprised centenarian Lillie Mae Hightower with a parade, honoring her long life in the community.

Family and friends gathered as Hightower watched deputies drive down the street, blaring their sirens and cheering for her.

“Please help us send her well wishes for this beautiful occasion!” the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

Happy birthday, Ms. Lillie Mae!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
West End McDonald's shooting
APD: ‘Escalating dispute’ between McDonald’s customers leads to woman’s shooting death
Six people in total were killed and three others were injured in the crash, which happened on...
5 people, including 2 children, from Alpharetta killed in Texas crash identified
LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
Generic Picture of Marijuana Leaves
East Point becomes 13th Georgia city to decriminalize marijuana

Latest News

New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
Judge approves new Georgia voting maps in big GOP win
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
Police said a 78-year-old man died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Athens.
78-year-old man killed after being hit by car near Athens school, police say
Lillie Mae Hightower
Henry County, DeKalb County band together to celebrate local woman's 101 birthday!