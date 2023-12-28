101-year-old Henry County woman surprised with birthday parade

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s not every day you turn 101 years old. One Henry County woman received quite a surprise on her special day from local law enforcement.

Deputies with the Henry County and DeKalb County sheriff’s offices surprised centenarian Lillie Mae Hightower with a parade, honoring her long life in the community.

Family and friends gathered as Hightower watched deputies drive down the street, blaring their sirens and cheering for her.

“Please help us send her well wishes for this beautiful occasion!” the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

Happy birthday, Ms. Lillie Mae!

