2 indicted for sex trafficking minors, Georgia AG says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two more suspects have been indicted in a years-long investigation into the trafficking of minors in Georgia, according to state Attorney General Chris Carr.

Denorris Hutchinson and Natasha Bridges, both 35 and from East Point, were charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, Carr said in a news release Thursday. Hutchinson faces three counts and Bridges faces one count, Carr said.

The indictments reportedly stem from “Operation Not Forgotten,” a multi-jurisdictional, joint operation to recover critically endangered missing children in Georgia.

Hutchinson and Bridges were charged with allegedly trafficking a 17-year-old girl who was found at a hotel in Fulton County in 2020 during the operation, according to Carr. The girl had been reported as missing from Kansas City, Missouri, Carr said.

Carr said the investigation indicated Hutchinson and Bridges “had harbored, transported and provided the victim for commercial sex. They are further alleged to have benefited financially from the sale of the victim.”

Hutchinson was also charged with allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old girl who was identified during the operation, according to Carr.

”Specifically, the defendant is alleged to have harbored and transported the 15-year-old victim for commercial sex,” Carr said. “He is further alleged to have benefited financially from the sale of the victim.”

Hutchinson and Bridges were arrested in October, and prosecutors presented evidence to a Fulton County grand jury on Nov. 3, according to Carr.

Eleven other suspects, all men, were previously indicted on charges related to the alleged trafficking of the 17-year-old girl.

One suspect, 32-year-old Terry Florence of Conyers, was charged with seven counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and one count of sexual exploitation of children “in a case that now involves the trafficking of three victims,” Carr said.

Ten other suspects, “nine buyers and one seller,” pleaded guilty in Fulton County and received prison sentences, Carr said.

