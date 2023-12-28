3-Degree Guarantee
78-year-old man killed after being hit by car near Athens school, police say

Police said a 78-year-old man died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Athens.
Police said a 78-year-old man died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Athens.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 78-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by a car near an Athens elementary school Wednesday evening, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Police said they responded to the crash near the intersection of Danielsville Road and Fernwood Court in Athens around 6:26 p.m.

The pedestrian, identified by police as Jewell Jarrells of Athens, was reportedly crossing Danielsville Road toward J.J. Harris Elementary School when he was struck by a 2013 Chrysler 200 driving north on the road.

No charges have been filed, but the crash is under active investigation, according to police.

Athens police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Senior Police Officer Dustin Tilley at Dustin.Tilley@accgov.com or (762) 400-7355, or Sergeant Robert Schulte at Robert.Schulte@accgov.com or (762) 400-7093.

Police said this is the 20th deadly crash in Athens-Clarke County this year, resulting in 21 fatalities.

