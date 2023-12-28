3-Degree Guarantee
APD: Person shot, killed at Atlanta apartment complex

The shooting incident happened at 1177 Constitution Rd SE, which is listed as Constitution Hill Apartments.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot to death at an Atlanta apartment complex Thursday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD has not said what led up to the shooting or who the person shot and killed was.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

