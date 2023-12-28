APD: Person shot, killed at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot to death at an Atlanta apartment complex Thursday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting incident happened at 1177 Constitution Rd SE, which is listed as Constitution Hill Apartments.

APD has not said what led up to the shooting or who the person shot and killed was.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.