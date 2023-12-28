Authorities looking for man in connection to 2021 Jackson County murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities need your help finding a man wanted in connection to a 2021 murder case.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation shared surveillance footage of a man wearing what appears to be a dark-colored sweater, black shorts, and brown sandals entering a store at around 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2021. The man is seen walking through the store and looking around before exiting shortly after.

The identity of this individual is not known at this time. Authorities said he is wanted in connection to a murder investigation out of Commerce.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Athens at (706) 552‐2309 or the Commerce Police Department at (706) 335‐3200. Anonymous tips can be made through the GBI Tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or online here.

The man may be driving a small, dark-colored SUV.

