Clayton County woman convicted in husband’s stabbing death, district attorney says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman has been convicted of murdering her husband in January 2020, according to the Clayton County District Attorney.

According to the district attorney, Tempest Cymone Daniel murdered her husband Vincent Taylor on Jan. 28, 2020, after the pair got into an argument. Taylor left the couple’s home with their children after the argument and told his father he was leaving the relationship.

According to the district attorney, “the following 3-4 hours resulted in [Taylor] leaving his home after being stabbed by the defendant.” Taylor was then found at a gas station in DeKalb County and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Daniel was convicted of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault family violence.

