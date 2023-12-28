3-Degree Guarantee
Decatur music school starts scholarship to honor former student

Photo of Sarah Cumming.
Photo of Sarah Cumming.(family)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Frank Hamilton Music School has started a scholarship to honor Sarah Cumming, a former student, who died earlier this month of a brain tumor.

Cumming was a songwriter, singer and played instruments.

“She lived the most rich, creative life of poetry and songwriting,” Doug Cumming, her father, said. “She lived the way most of us ought to live. She walked, she talked, she listened and she created poetry and music.”

Cumming discovered the Frank Hamilton School simply by walking around her Decatur community and decided to become a student.

After her passing, Cumming’s family found songs, poetry and boxes of journals that led them to the creation of the Sarah Cumming Scholarship Fund, a scholarship that will pay for up to one year of classes for a student who needs the financial assistance.

The scholarship will help someone else fulfill their love for music the same way Sarah Cumming did.

“Life is short, so make haste to love and be kind,” Doug Cumming said.

The school is currently accepting donations for the scholarship.

More information can be found on their website:

https://frankhamiltonschool.org/donate/

