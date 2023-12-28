3-Degree Guarantee
Driver in critical condition after DeKalb County crash, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a car accident that left the driver in critical...
DeKalb County police are investigating a car accident that left the driver in critical condition early Thursday morning.(WANF/Pool)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in DeKalb County early Thursday morning, according to police.

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight to the 600 block of Decatur Village Way, off Scott Boulevard in the Decatur area, in reference to a vehicle accident.

Police said it appears the driver of a Sedan hit a parked tractor-trailer, causing it to veer and strike a utility pole.

DeKalb County police are investigating a car accident off Scott Boulevard that left the driver...
DeKalb County police are investigating a car accident off Scott Boulevard that left the driver in critical condition early Thursday morning.(WANF/Pool)

Footage from the scene shows the car turned over on its side.

Police said the driver was freed and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

