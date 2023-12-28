3-Degree Guarantee
4-year-old and infant in Colorado found safe after endangered missing alert

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a...
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a 23-month-old infant.(NCMEC)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STERLING, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A statewide alert issued in Colorado on Thursday for two young children has been canceled, KKTV reports.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for 4-year-old Zuryah Thalacker and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker.

Officials say the two children were located and were safe as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the children have been missing since Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when they were last seen in the Sterling area.

The alert stated that the children may have been with 28-year-old Justina Lambert.

The CBI did not disclose the relationship between the three in the alert.

The alert said the children were believed to be traveling in a 2007 White Nissan Murano with CA license plate 9ERA912, with the rear bumper missing.

