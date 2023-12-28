FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 50s today; First Alert for wind chills Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a cold start to your day with temperatures in the upper 30s this morning.

Thursday’s summary

High - 53°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

Cold start, sunny afternoon

Temperatures are colder this morning compared to yesterday with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll warm into the low 50s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT for wind chills, flurries Friday

In addition to the cold temperatures, the wind will also increase on Friday, which will produce wind chills in the 20s Friday morning and 30s throughout the afternoon. You’ll need the coat all day Friday!

Moisture will also track eastward throughout the day Friday, which will lead to scattered flurries in the higher elevations of north Georgia mountains. A light dusting of snow will be possible in the mountains through Saturday morning.

No flurries are expected in metro Atlanta.

Dry end to the year

The weekend will remain cold, but dry! If you’re headed out for New Year’s Eve, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s after 6 p.m. Sunday.

