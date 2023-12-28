3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gas prices will continue to fall in 2024, predictions say

GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump in 2024.
GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump in 2024.(89Stocker via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gasoline prices will drop in 2024 for the second year in a row, according to projections from GasBuddy.

The industry tracker predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump next year.

It projects an average price per gallon of $3.38 in the upcoming election year.

That would be 13 cents less than this year, and a big drop from 2022′s average per gallon of $3.95.

The forecast is good news for consumers, who are highly sensitive to swings in the cost of living, especially at the gas pump.

Average yearly spending per household will fall to an estimated $2,407, down 2% from 2023 and over 12% from 2022.

A couple years ago, gasoline prices skyrocketed to record highs as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set off global shockwaves.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
West End McDonald's shooting
APD: ‘Escalating dispute’ between McDonald’s customers leads to woman’s shooting death
Six people in total were killed and three others were injured in the crash, which happened on...
5 people, including 2 children, from Alpharetta killed in Texas crash identified
LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
Coy Dumas in 2022 celebrating 50th year driving for MARTA.
‘I’ve been blessed to serve’: MARTA bus driver retires after 51 years

Latest News

Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
‘We just can’t believe it’: Family mourns during holidays as 2 brothers killed just days apart
Police are at the scene of a shooting near a Walgreens on Peachtree Boulevard.
Person shot by officer near DeKalb County pharmacy, city officials say
A migrants carries bags towards the U.S. border fence from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday,...
Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx
powerball en vivo hoy
Hephzibah resident wins $2 million in Powerball drawing