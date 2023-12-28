Georgia Elite celebrates 11th edition with televised five-game marathon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 11th annual Georgia Elite Classic will feature a five-game marathon of all-star action on Friday, Dec. 29 at Rome’s Barron Stadium and will showcase top talent from the state’s next six graduating classes.

The Class of 2029 will take the field in the opening 7th Grade game at 9 a.m. before the Class of 2028 competes in the 8th Grade game. The 2021 Classic was the first middle school all-star game to be broadcast on television and this year will be the first time two games will be featured on the Peachtree Sports Network. Mount Vernon quarterback Neev Bohlken is among the top seventh grade prospects and the eighth grade game will offer a first-look at Darlington quarterback Zack Parker and East Paulding’s Bode Spence.

The Peachtree Sports Network will continue its live coverage with the Class of 2024 taking the field for the Senior All-Star Game and then the Class of 2025 stars will take center stage for the Junior All-Star Game ahead of the Sophomore vs. Freshman All-Star Game in the finale with the Class of 2026 and Class of 2027 going head-to-head.

The City of Rome-Floyd County stepped up and hosted the classic exclusively for the first time in 2020, and has rolled out the red carpet for the fourth-straight year to accommodate the event and provide the premier stage for Georgia’s top prep stars to close out the year.

A CELEBRATED HISTORY

Since the inaugural edition of the Georgia Elite Classic in 2013, more than 1,200 college football players have participated in the classic prior to their collegiate careers. That spotlight continues growing exponentially and the games have been games exceptionally entertaining and competitive over the years. The leadership at Georgia Elite Classic has built another year of outstanding lineups and Friday will put all that talent on full display.

The Class of 2024 will kick off at 1:30 p.m. in the third featured game with the Senior game. North Paulding athlete Javarius George will play for the Blue Team and is one of the most prolific players to come through the Wolfpack program. George remains uncommitted with more than 17 D1 offers and was a First-Team All-Region selection and All-State receiver. He finished this year with 49 receptions for 1,202 receiving yards (25 yards per catch) and averaged 150 all-purpose yards per game. George was named Region 3 Class 7A Offensive Player of the Year Thursday. Ola quarterback Jake Holmes and Brookwood’s Rodge Waldrop will share snaps for the Blue Team. Starring for the Gold Team will be quarterbacks KJ Smith (Roswell) and Cam Beasley (Washington County). Additionally, Coffee’s all-time single season rushing yards king Fred Brown will star in the backfield after leading the Trojans to a perfect 15-0 season and first-ever state title in Class 5A. Smith played in the junior game last year and had a brilliant senior season with the Hornets—passing for 2,552 yards and 35 touchdowns.

At 4:15 p.m. the Junior All-Star Game will offer an incredible look at the Class of 2025. The Blue Team is packed with top prospects, including defensive back Tae Harris (Cedartown). Harris is committed to Georgia and is the state’s No. 27 rated prospect in the Class of 2025. Quarterbacks Ethan Long (Dalton), Chantz Bouknight (East Paulding) and Luke Parker (Darlington) will lead the Blue Team and two-time reigning state champion Jake Atha (Prince Avenue Christian) will anchor the offensive line. Defensively, Roswell’s Ryder Duffy will help lead the linebackers. On the Gold Team, North Atlanta quarterback Ian Reynolds will share the role with Norcross quarterback Dillon Mohammed and Bethlehem Christian’s Brooks Brien. Lambert starting running back Tommy LaFayette will lead the Gold Team’s backfield.

THE SKY IS THE LIMIT

The Georgia Elite Classic has served as a launchpad for underclassmen over the years and the Class of 2026 and Class of 2027 finale will follow in the footsteps of an incredible list of headliners that played in the Sophomore vs. Freshman game in previous seasons—including Prince Avenue Christian’s Aaron Philo, Rome’s Reece Fountain, Walton’s Jeremy Hecklinski, Houston County’s AJ Hill, Mill Creek’s Shane Throgmartin and North Oconee’s Harrison Faulkner. This year, Cass quarterback Brodie McWhorter will take center stage for the sophomores and Walton wide receiver Max McRaney and Prince Avenue Christian’s CJ Dockery will lead the aerial attack.

The Freshman team will be led by Ware County assistant head coach and former Georgia Bulldog Israel Troupe. Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Ben Musser, North Cobb Christian’s Teddy Jarrard and Monroe Area’s Ezra Harrison will share snaps. In the backfield, Calhoun’s Bo Queen and Gainesville’s Mikel Stephen will lead a talented ground game. Defensively, Milton’s Blaize Battaglia and D.J. Rumph will be joined by teammate CJ Pancake Hunter. Last year, Hunter played in the 8th Grade game and is back after playing a significant role this season for Class 7A State Champion Milton’s relentless defensive front.

