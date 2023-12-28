Going to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl? Here’s how MARTA is expanding services

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Saturday, more than 70,000 people will pack the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. But all those fans need a way to get there — which is where MARTA comes in.

The transportation company announced it will expand downtown train services to accommodate game-goers, who are flocking to watch No. 11 Ole Miss face off against No. 10 Penn State at noon.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., MARTA will run a shuttle train between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station.

And starting at 11 a.m., trains on the Red/Gold Line between Lindbergh Center Station and Airport Station and on the Blue/Green Line between Ashby Station and King Memorial Station will run every six minutes. After 7 p.m., the trains will run every 10 minutes.

You can check the status of each station’s parking lot here. MARTA warns that parking is limited at certain stations, like Brookhaven and College Park, due to repaving.

Riders can pay their fare by downloading the Breeze Mobile 2.0 app.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl sold out

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is sold out, marking the 24th sellout in the last 27 games, organizers announced last week. It’s attracted 3.2 million fans to Atlanta since its inaugural game in 1968.

And the fun isn’t limited to the game. Several fan events are planned, like Friday’s Fan Night at the Georgia Aquarium and Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade, which winds from Centennial Olympic Park to the enormous FanFest at the Georgia World Congress Center. You can learn more about fan events here.

You can still buy tickets on the secondary market through the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s official ticket exchange on Ticketmaster — but officials warn that it may be pricy.

