Big GOP win | Judge approves new Georgia voting maps

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal judge has approved the congressional and state legislative maps approved only weeks ago by Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones issued his ruling on Thursday.

“The Court finds that the General Assembly fully complied with this Court’s order requiring the creation of a majority-Black congressional district in the region of the State where vote dilution was found,” the ruling said.

In October 2023, Jones threw out the old maps that were drawn in 2021 based on U.S. Census results. Jones ruled the maps violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Jones ruled the maps were unfair to the state’s growing population of Black voters. Nearly 400,000 Black voters have moved to the state since the last census in 2010, and Jones’ ruling ordered lawmakers to reflect that in district lines.

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol in November for a special session with the goal of satisfying Jones’ order to create several new majority-Black districts in metro Atlanta and metro Macon.

Lawmakers claim they did just that, submitting maps approved by the General Assembly’s Republican majority in late December. Jones’ ruling agreed.

Plaintiffs in the case, like the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and American Civil Liberties Union, argued that appearance wasn’t the same thing as a remedy to the issue at hand.

They claimed while lawmakers may have added the satisfactory number of majority Black districts, they did so by moving around Black voters from other districts, weakening those.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is the named defendant in the lawsuit, requested Jones make his ruling by or before Jan. 29 when his office has to start preparing ballots to send to election offices. The absolute deadline for that is Feb. 12. Jones said he will be hasty in his decision.

Attorneys for the state argued that lawmakers satisfied the orders by the judge, and were within their rights to take partisanship into account when redrawing the lines. Brian Tyson, a state attorney, said 46% of Black voters in Georgia reside in a majority Black district under the new maps.

But plaintiffs questioned whether minority voters, including Black voters, were actually helped by the changes. They focused on coalition districts, or districts where large groups of minority voters help elect the same candidate, and noted that many new districts were devoid of the Latino and Asian voters that existed there before.

Coalition districts were a central piece of an almost identical lawsuit earlier this year in Alabama. Lawmakers there failed to meet a fairness order by another federal judge, who ended up appointing a special master to draw up Alabama’s current legislative maps.

