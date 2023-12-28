3-Degree Guarantee
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones says home swatted, bomb threat called into his office

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said his home was “swatted” Wednesday night and on Thursday morning, a bomb threat was called into his office — joining a slew of Georgia lawmakers that were also hit with prank 911 calls.

Jones said no one was hurt and he also commended law enforcement.

“Let me be clear — I will not be intimidated by those attempting to silence me,” Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “We will put an end to this madness. We are in full compliance with law enforcement, and I am confident that those responsible will be brought to justice and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Several other lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), were also targets of recent swatting calls.

Swatting is defined as making a prank call to emergency services to bring a large number of armed officers to a particular address.

