Peach Bowl celebrates more than 50 years of success

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Peach Bowl kicks off again in Atlanta this weekend and Patti Young can appreciate the evolution of the event as well as anyone.

She kept scrap books from the day she started working for the Peach Bowl back in 1970. The game was played at Grant Field on the Georgia Tech campus then.

“We had to go out and bring in schools that were really going to sell a lot of tickets. And so that was our goal to go out and bring in the most people that were going to bring the most fans to Atlanta,” Young said.

Since those first years, the game has also been played at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium, the Georgia Dome, and now Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Gary Stokan became Peach Bowl CEO and President in the late 90′s.

“In 1998 in my first year, I selected Georgia and Virginia and the AJC our own newspaper wrote in the headline wrote ‘Georgia going to Peach Bowl, third tier bowl game.’ We’ve come a long way from a third-tier bowl game to now we’re part of the [College Football Playoff], we’ve hosted the semifinal,” Stokan said.

Now the Peach Bowl has earned elite status as one of the New Year’s Six bowl games, pumping millions of dollars into the local economy.

“The economic impact since 1998 when I started here, we’ve provided about $1.9 billion of economic impact which equates to about $90 million in tax revenues that have gone to the city and state coffers,” Stokan said.

The success of the event through the years is one reason Patti Young hasn’t missed a Peach Bowl game in more than 50 years.

“Oh well I have to say I had to miss one. I had to miss 1990 because I broke my foot going to pay the Falcons some ticket money I tripped on a thing. Yeah. So, Rankin Smith had to throw me over his shoulder and take me up to his office and said what are you here for and I said I’m here to give you all money, but I broke my damn foot,” Young said.

The Peach Bowl kicks off Saturday at noon between No. 10 Penn State and No. 11 Ole Miss.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.