Person shot by officer near DeKalb County pharmacy, city officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot by a police officer outside of a Walgreens in DeKalb County Thursday morning, according to a city of Chamblee spokesperson.

The shooting happened by the pharmacy off Peachtree Boulevard just before 7:50 a.m. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in unknown condition, DeKalb County police said.

Chamblee officers pulled a suspected stolen vehicle over in the Walgreens parking lot, according to the city spokesperson. At some point during the interaction, a police officer fired his gun, hitting a person in the car.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to look into the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

