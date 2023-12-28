3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Person shot by officer near DeKalb County pharmacy, city officials say

By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot by a police officer outside of a Walgreens in DeKalb County Thursday morning, according to a city of Chamblee spokesperson.

The shooting happened by the pharmacy off Peachtree Boulevard just before 7:50 a.m. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in unknown condition, DeKalb County police said.

Chamblee officers pulled a suspected stolen vehicle over in the Walgreens parking lot, according to the city spokesperson. At some point during the interaction, a police officer fired his gun, hitting a person in the car.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to look into the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
West End McDonald's shooting
APD: ‘Escalating dispute’ between McDonald’s customers leads to woman’s shooting death
Six people in total were killed and three others were injured in the crash, which happened on...
5 people, including 2 children, from Alpharetta killed in Texas crash identified
LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes
Coy Dumas in 2022 celebrating 50th year driving for MARTA.
‘I’ve been blessed to serve’: MARTA bus driver retires after 51 years

Latest News

powerball en vivo hoy
Hephzibah resident wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
A Delta flight.
2 Atlanta flights named among most unfortunate airplane incidents of 2023
MARTA
Going to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl? Here’s how MARTA is expanding services
2 Atlanta flights named in top airplane mishaps of 2023