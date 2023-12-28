Ring burglarized from Walker County storage unit, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are seeking information on the burglary of a ring from a Walker County storage unit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into several storage units at 8566 Hwy. 27 in Rock Spring between Nov. 27 and Dec. 27 and stole a ring from one of the units.

The sheriff’s office has provided a photo of the ring, which appears to be gold with more than a dozen gems that resemble diamonds.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information on the case – including if someone tried to sell them a ring matching the one in the picture – to contact Lt. Billy Davis at (706) 670-1954 or wdavis@walkerso.com, or Capt. Richie Dye at (706) 670-1988 or rdye@walkerso.com.

