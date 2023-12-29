3-Degree Guarantee
2 children killed, 1 injured inside Colorado apartment complex; police seeking mother as suspect

35-year-old Kimberlee Singler is being saught by police after the death of two of her children...
35-year-old Kimberlee Singler is being saught by police after the death of two of her children and injury of one on Dec. 19.(CSPD)
By Lauren Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Officials in Colorado are seeking the mother of three children after two were killed and one was injured in an apartment last week.

KKTV reports police received a 911 call just before 12:30 a.m. on a reported burglary at a complex on Palomino Ranch Point neat Tutt and Stetson Hills on Dec. 19.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two children dead, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old girl and an adult woman injured.

The adult woman was identified as 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler, who is the mother of all three children in the residence.

On Tuesday, investigators established probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for Kimberlee Singler on Murder in the First Degree, child abuse and assault charges.

Police said as the investigation continued, they determined the initial report of a burglary was not credible.

A $10 million bond has been set by the court.

Singler was last seen Saturday, and police said her current whereabouts are unknown.

Police also told KKTV that the 11-year-old girl is not with Singler and is safe and accounted for.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

