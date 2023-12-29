Bus driver ‘relieved of duty’ after alleged hit-and-run, slapping driver, MARTA officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, MARTA confirmed a bus operator has been relieved of his duty pending a disciplinary investigation after the operator allegedly slapped a man following an alleged hit-and-run incident in Atlanta.

“By no means did I ever expect to be assaulted and, more so, by an employee of MARTA,” said Sean Harris, who plans to also file criminal charges against the MARTA bus driver.

Harris claimed the MARTA bus operator hit his car on Dec. 23 at the corner of 16th and Spring Street in Midtown.

“At that point, the bus just fled. Just fled the scene totally,” said Harris.

Harris provided Atlanta News First with pictures that show minor damage on the front driver’s side of his gray SUV.

After the incident, Harris said he then followed the bus and flagged it down along Spring Street.

Seeing Harris pulled in front of him, Harris said the bus operator then got out of the bus.

Cell phone video recorded by Harris shows the bus operator yelling profanities at Harris while he was asking to talk with a supervisor.

The bus driver then got back in the bus and drove to the nearby Arts Center MARTA Station. Harris followed him and after parking, the two engaged in another altercation.

“I was in fear for my safety, in which time he struck me in my hand, knocking my phone out of my hand,” said Harris.

Harris provided Atlanta News First with a cellphone video shot from family members inside the gray SUV.

In the video, the bus operator is shown swinging towards Harris’ face.

Harris said he was hit in the face by the bus operator.

“He did not display any restraint or de-escalation techniques based on his behavior, so that is unbecoming of what I would expect of a MARTA employee or an official that works under the capacity of the city,” said Harris.

MARTA is investigating the alleged assault at the Arts Center station.

“The bus operator involved in this incident has been relieved of duty pending a disciplinary investigation. While Atlanta Police is handling the case as a traffic-related incident, MARTA Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit has also opened an investigation,” Stephany Fisher, a MARTA spokesperson, said. “MARTA does not condone this type of behavior from employees and requires operators to undergo recurring de-escalation training to defuse these types of situations.”

Atlanta News First Investigates found that there have been roughly 1,500 claims filed against MARTA where bus drivers were involved in injury crashes or crashes of at least $10,000 in damage from July 2021 to July 2023, according to MARTA’s Senior Director of Litigation and Administration.

Atlanta News First has requested the incident report from the hit-and-run crash from the Atlanta Police Department.

A spokesperson for APD said that the report is still pending.

