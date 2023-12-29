Coweta district attorney clears officers of wrongdoing in 2021 LaGrange shootout

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Coweta district attorney has cleared officers of wrongdoing in the 2021 death of Brian Jessee.

Jessee was killed during a shootout and house fire at 118 Sunny Point Circle in LaGrange on Nov. 16 and 17, 2021.

According to the district attorney, LaGrange police had received multiple 911 calls from Jessee’s girlfriend in the preceding days.

The shootout began as a response to attempts to get Jessee out of a home. As a response to threats to her and others, a judge had issued a search warrant for the home as well as an arrest warrant on charges of terroristic threats, felony obstruction and cruelty to children in the second degree, according to the district attorney.

After trying to subdue Jessee for almost 16 hours, a SWAT team “deployed two smoke munitions through a window in the back of the residence.”

The smoke bombs created a fire that eventually burned down the home, killing Jessee, according to officials.

In declining to press charges against the officers, the district attorney said, “All of the law enforcement officers at the scene of the standoff at Jessee’s residence were authorized under Georgia law to use deadly force to apprehend Jessee and to prevent the death of and great bodily injury to themselves and others, and to prevent Jessee’s further commission of forcible felonies. Even if the use of a smoke grenade, which caused the fire that took Jessee’s life, is regarded as a deadly weapon, officers were lawfully authorized to use the smoke grenade.”

