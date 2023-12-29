Dallas man sentenced to life without parole for 2022 double murder, Cobb County police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for killing two people in July 2022, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

The police department said Lester Piercefield, of Dallas, Georgia, shot and killed Jeremy Davis and Lena Wolfe on July 11, 2022.

Police said the shooting occurred at 400 Westwood Place in Austell. Davis lived at the address along with Yolanda Speller. Piercefield and Wolfe went to the residence around 4:15 a.m., at which point Piercefield shot Davis, Speller and Wolfe. Police said Piercefield shot Davis and Wolfe in the head and chest and Speller “twice in the eye.” Speller ultimately survived her injuries.

Piercefield was convicted of two charges of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole and an additional 25 years.

He was also responsible for a double homicide in South Carolina, according to police.

