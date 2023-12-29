3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with personal phone call and message

A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source: LeGrand Gold & Alice Wills Gold/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREM, Utah (Gray News) - Dolly Parton recently surprised a terminally ill fan who wanted to meet the iconic singer with a personal call.

According to The Washington Post, LeGrand Gold learned that his stage four colon cancer had become terminal, and he was worried he might not complete all his bucket list items.

About a year ago, Gold wrote on a napkin 11 tasks he wanted to accomplish.

He figured one of them, meeting Parton, would be impossible.

But after Gold’s wife, Alice, posted his wish online, Gold received a call from Parton this week while at his Utah home.

Gold, 48, was reportedly shocked to hear the voice of one of his favorite musicians.

According to reports, the two spoke for about four minutes with Parton changing the lyrics of “I Will Always Love You” to “I will always love LG,” using his nickname.

Gold is expected to live two to 12 more months, The Washington Post reports.

He shared that Parton’s call “meant a lot.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
West End McDonald's shooting
APD: ‘Escalating dispute’ between McDonald’s customers leads to woman’s shooting death
Six people in total were killed and three others were injured in the crash, which happened on...
5 people, including 2 children, from Alpharetta killed in Texas crash identified
LT's Wings in SW Atlanta is closing after nearly 30 years in business.
Popular Atlanta chicken wing restaurant closes

Latest News

Decatur music school starts scholarship to honor former student
Decatur music school starts scholarship to honor former student
Sonia T. Ray
Georgia cancer survivor spreading hope while riding in Tournament of Roses Parade
Sometimes having hope might mean you are trusting in something that looks impossible on paper.
Georgia cancer survivor spreading hope while riding in Tournament of Roses Parade
The shooting incident happened at 1177 Constitution Rd SE, which is listed as Constitution...
APD: Person shot, killed at Atlanta apartment complex
Brian Jessee was killed during a shootout and house fire at 118 Sunny Point Circle in LaGrange...
Coweta district attorney clears officers of wrongdoing in 2021 LaGrange shootout