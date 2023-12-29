3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT: 20s for wind chills with flurries in the mountains today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today is a FIRST ALERT with 20s for wind chills as you step out the doors this morning.

Friday’s summary

High - 47°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of precipitation - 20%

FIRST ALERT for cold temperatures

Wind chill temperatures are starting in the 20s this morning, so layer up if you have to leave for work today. Temperatures won’t improve much this afternoon with wind chill temperatures staying in the 30s throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT for mountain flurries

It will stay dry in metro Atlanta, however, scattered flurries will be possible in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains today through Saturday morning. By Saturday morning, a dusting of snow will be possible in the mountains with peak snow mountains up to 1 inch in the higher elevations.

Cold, but dry weekend

It will stay cold in metro Atlanta this weekend, but also dry. Temperatures after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve are expected to drop into the 40s.

New Year’s Day showers

We’ll see a few showers on New Year’s Day with a low coverage of 30%.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
How your driving information is being used to solve crimes.
Here’s what Georgia is doing with your driver’s license
Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Poll: Nearly half of Georgia voters think Trump shouldn’t be president if Fulton County charges are true
Police are at the scene of a shooting near a Walgreens on Peachtree Boulevard.
Man shot by officer outside DeKalb County pharmacy, city officials say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: 20s for wind chills with flurries in the mountains
FIRST ALERT: 20s for wind chills with flurries in the mountains
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT | Cold and brisk Friday with a few flurries in the mountains
A few flurries are possible late day.
First Alert | Cold Temperatures & Flurries in the forecast Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert: Chilly Friday and a few mountain flurries