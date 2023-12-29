FIRST ALERT: 20s for wind chills with flurries in the mountains today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today is a FIRST ALERT with 20s for wind chills as you step out the doors this morning.

Friday’s summary

High - 47°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of precipitation - 20%

FIRST ALERT for cold temperatures

Wind chill temperatures are starting in the 20s this morning, so layer up if you have to leave for work today. Temperatures won’t improve much this afternoon with wind chill temperatures staying in the 30s throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT for mountain flurries

It will stay dry in metro Atlanta, however, scattered flurries will be possible in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains today through Saturday morning. By Saturday morning, a dusting of snow will be possible in the mountains with peak snow mountains up to 1 inch in the higher elevations.

Cold, but dry weekend

It will stay cold in metro Atlanta this weekend, but also dry. Temperatures after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve are expected to drop into the 40s.

New Year’s Day showers

We’ll see a few showers on New Year’s Day with a low coverage of 30%.

