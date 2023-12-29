Georgia cancer survivor spreading hope while riding in Tournament of Roses Parade

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You might watch the Tournament of Roses Parade on your TV, but a Georgia woman will be on one of the floats.

She’s riding along with City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization, sharing her story of beating an aggressive form of breast cancer with the audience.

“I was 34 years old. 2011. And I heard the words, ‘You have breast cancer, Stage 3.’ Very aggressive. Very rapid growth,” said cancer survivor Sonia T Ray.

Sometimes having hope might mean you are trusting in something that looks impossible on paper.

“In 2018 they told me, ‘Go home, get your things in order, there is nothing else we can do for you,’” said Ray.

Maybe you’re like Ray, trusting that you’ll live to see your children grow up even though you’ve been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer two times.

“You can run to God or you can run from God, and my faith is what walked me through,” Ray said.

She beat her Stage 3 cancer and had a break until the cancer came back with a vengeance as Stage 4 in 2018.

“I have a total of 18 scars on my body, front and back. I had about eight surgeries, 33 rounds of radiation, two years of chemotherapy, lost my hair, lost my breasts, lumpectomy. The cancer was so aggressive I had to go back in and get a double mastectomy,” said Ray.

That’s when the family found City of Hope.

Sonia, now cancer-free, will be on the City of Hope float at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day.

She also throws herself into volunteer work and is also the co-founder of Harbor of Hope, an organization that supports breast cancer survivors.

Hope can be simple – really, hope can be the thing that keeps you believing in better days ahead.

“I will live to see my children’s children,” Ray said.

