Kathy Griffin files for divorce ahead of her fourth wedding anniversary

FILE - Kathy Griffin poses at the Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 11, 2018, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Kathy Griffin poses at the Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 11, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Court records in Los Angeles show Griffin filed for divorce from longtime partner Randy Bick on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair were married on New Year's Day in 2020 after dating for nearly a decade.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from longtime partner Randy Bick just shy of the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary.

Los Angeles Superior Court records show Griffin filed for divorce Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair dated for several years before marrying on New Year’s Day 2020. They have no children together, and Griffin’s filing says a prenuptial agreement dictates how their assets should be divided.

Griffin, 63, was a star of the NBC series “Suddenly Susan” and poked fun at her celebrity on “My Life on the D-List.”

Bick has worked as a marketing executive and began dating Griffin in 2011.

Griffin was previously married. She accused her former husband of stealing from her on “Larry King Live” in 2006, and says she put their troubles into her act.

The filing was first reported Friday by celebrity website TMZ.

