Man shot near DeKalb County Wendy’s, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man sustained a “life-threatening injury” during a shooting on Panola Road, according to DeKalb County police.

Police said they responded to the 3000 block of Panola Road in the Stonecrest area just after 4:45 p.m. and found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man said he had been shot in the parking lot of the nearby Wendy’s.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with a “life-threatening injury.”

