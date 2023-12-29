3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man shot near DeKalb County Wendy’s, police say

A man sustained a “life-threatening injury” during a shooting on Panola Road, according to...
A man sustained a “life-threatening injury” during a shooting on Panola Road, according to DeKalb County police.(Storyblocks)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man sustained a “life-threatening injury” during a shooting on Panola Road, according to DeKalb County police.

Police said they responded to the 3000 block of Panola Road in the Stonecrest area just after 4:45 p.m. and found a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man said he had been shot in the parking lot of the nearby Wendy’s.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with a “life-threatening injury.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
How your driving information is being used to solve crimes.
Here’s what Georgia is doing with your driver’s license
Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
The 11th annual Georgia Elite Classic will feature a five-game marathon of all-star action on...
WATCH LIVE: Georgia Elite celebrates 11th edition with televised five-game marathon
Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Poll: Nearly half of Georgia voters think Trump shouldn’t be president if election interference charges are true

Latest News

Early Friday morning, the deputy was shot while responding to a domestic call in northern...
Spalding County deputy shot, killed responding to domestic call, suspect in custody
Cobb County police said a Marietta woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Lost Mountain Road...
Marietta woman dies in car crash, Cobb County police say
Spalding County deputy shooting
Spalding County deputy dies after being shot by suspected gunman, sheriff says
Procession for slain Spalding County deputy
Procession for slain Spalding County deputy