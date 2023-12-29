Marietta woman dies in car crash, Cobb County police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta woman died in a car crash Thursday evening, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on Lost Mountain Road near its intersection with Macland Woods Drive around 6:46 pm.

A 2002 Nissan Pathfinder driven by 58-year-old Margaret Hamby was traveling east on Lost Mountain Road when it veered onto the grass shoulder “for reasons yet to be determined,” briefly returned to the roadway, and again veered onto the grass shoulder and hit a concrete drainage pipe.

Police said the collision caused the Pathfinder “to trip and come to an uncontrolled rest on its driver’s side.”

Hamby was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

