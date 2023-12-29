Missing Covington girl last seen in Blue Ridge, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Covington who was last seen in Blue Ridge, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Addison Poynter ran away from her home Wednesday night, leaving her parents a note saying “she was going away for a while.”

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, her last known location was downtown Blue Ridge. She might still be somewhere in the Blue Ridge/Fannin County area, the sheriff’s office said.

Addison was last seen wearing pajama pants with yellow ducks on them and a dark-colored hoodie and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Investigator Odalis Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or (678) 625-1429.

