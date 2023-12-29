3-Degree Guarantee
Multiple people hospitalized after serious car crash in South Fulton

The crash was reported at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Old National Highway after midnight, according to police.
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a serious car crash in South Fulton.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Old National Highway after midnight. Three vehicles, including two sedans and one compact SUV, were seen being towed away from the scene. At least four ambulances rushed to the hospital.

Family members told Atlanta News First there were six people inside the SUV.

This story is developing. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

