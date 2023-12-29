3-Degree Guarantee
Police investigating 2 reported shootings at metro Atlanta apartment complexes

Police are out early Friday morning investigating two reported shootings at apartment complexes in metro Atlanta.
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are out early Friday morning investigating two reported shootings at apartment complexes in metro Atlanta.

The first incident happened after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Apex West Midtown off Huff Road. At least four police cruisers and a detective were on the scene inside a parking garage, and officers said their searches were focused on the complex’s downstairs area.

And in Decatur, police arrived at an apartment complex on Memorial Drive near Bobbie Lane at around 3:20 a.m. Friday after someone was reported shot. One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

