Restaurant Report Card: Persis Biryani Indian Grill fails with 57, BurgerFi earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On North Main Street in Alpharetta, Persis Biryani Indian Grill is in some hot water with the health department.

The Fulton County restaurant scored 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken, goat and rice were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, raw chicken was stored on the ground instead of in the refrigerator. And a cockroach was crawling under the prep table. Atlanta News First asked an employee if the food was safe to eat.

“Yes, it’s safe. It’s completely safe to eat,” Employee Vamsi Muthyal said.

The employee told Atlanta News First that management had corrected the violations but when we asked him to show us the current food temperatures in the kitchen, he was unable to locate a thermometer.

Moments later, Atlanta News First informed a manager about the concerns and pointed out that they had not posted their failing health report in the restaurant.

Now to a couple of updates. In Gwinnett County, Happy Valley on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross is finally happy about scoring 100 points on a reinspection. And in Fulton County, Iron Age at Halcyon in Alpharetta is back on track as well earning a perfect score.

And at BurgerFi on South Main Street in downtown Kennesaw they earned a 100 on their last health inspection.

Congratulations, they are the winner of the final Golden Spatula Award of the year.

They’ve been in business for 11 years and there’s always a crowd inside. They’ve had 11 health inspections since opening and 10 of the 11 have been perfect 100s.

In the kitchen, they use 100% Angus beef and no steroids, antibiotics or hormones ever. On the menu, they’ve got their new BBQ rodeo burger, CEO wagyu burger, BurgerFi cheeseburger, and the Beyond burger, which is a nice healthy veggie option. And they serve hand-cut onion rings and fries and you can enjoy a red velvet shake.

“Boy that’s good,” said Adam Murphy, Atlanta News First senior reporter.

