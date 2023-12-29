3-Degree Guarantee
WATCH LIVE: Spalding County deputy shot, standoff with suspected gunman underway, sheriff’s office says

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Spalding County deputy was shot and the suspected gunman has barricaded themselves in a home, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Friday afternoon, law enforcement responded to Deason Street and Vineyard Road in Spalding County, which is just outside of Griffin.

“We are in a barricaded situation with the gunman. Shots have been exchanged, and we have more personnel on the way up there,” Darrell Dix, Spalding County sheriff, said. “He is contained and we are dealing with this situation right now.”

Other details are very limited, and what exactly led up to the shooting is not known.

Georgia State Patrol officials told Atlanta News First the agency is assisting the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Atlanta News First has a crew headed to Spalding County to learn more. This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

