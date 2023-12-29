‘They loved him:’ Spalding County sheriff remembers deputy shot, killed in line of duty Friday

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said his department lost someone fellow deputies greatly admired after he was shot and killed responding to a domestic call Friday.

Dix said one of his responding deputies, a shift supervisor, was shot in the head while responding to the call. The sheriff’s office said the suspected gunman was identified as Todd Lamont Harper.

The deputy was rushed to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

A long procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted the hearse carrying the fallen deputy to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Deputies were seen hugging, praying and gathering around the flag-draped casket.

Dix said the deputy had served the department for more than a decade and was previously an Army veteran in Iraq.

“He was a combat veteran that comes home to serve his community, to make the community safer, and he ends up losing his life,” said Dix. “It’s stunning. This supervisor was one of those guys that, every time you saw him, he would smile.”

“He would call your name across the parking lot just to say ‘hi’ to you. He lit up the room when he walked in. He had a commanding presence about him, and the people who worked with him on his shift, they loved him.”

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the deputy’s name until all family members are notified.

