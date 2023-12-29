VIDEO: Cold weather, snow flurries settle into north Georgia Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Colder temperatures and breezy winds have settled back into north Georgia. Hit-or-miss areas of light snow, sleet pellets and sprinkles have already impacted north Georgia Friday morning. Additional wintry weather is possible.

There is a First Alert for cold, windy weather through Saturday morning. Additional rounds of scattered snow flurries, sleet pellets and sprinkles remain possible.

Temperatures struggle to warm into the low and mid-40s this afternoon. Mountain communities will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s through the day. A gusty breeze will make it feel like it is in the 30s all day long.

A storm system passing just to our north will send areas of very light wintry weather into Tennessee, northern Alabama and portions of north Georgia through early Saturday morning. A light coating of snow with up to an inch of accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces, lawn furniture and other services across the north Georgia mountains — generally in areas above 2,000 feet in elevation. Further south and in communities at a lower elevation, only flurries, a few sleet pellets and sprinkles are possible. There will be no accumulation.

There are no winter weather alerts in effect. Travel issues are not a concern.

PICKENS COUNTY | ❄️Scattered flurries, very light wintry mix is moving through far north Georgia this morning. @ATLNewsFirst #gawx pic.twitter.com/4NvVgljdxg — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) December 29, 2023

