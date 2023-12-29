3-Degree Guarantee
Woman found dead at Gwinnett County house party, police say

A woman was found dead at a home on Chance Lane, according to police.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are investigating after a woman was found dead at what officers described as a house party in Grayson.

Police received reports of a person shot at a home on Chance Lane just after 1 a.m. When they got to the house, officers said they cleared the residence and found the woman’s body.

Her cause of death has not been released at this time, but homicide detectives were called to the scene.

If you have any information, Gwinnett County police are urging you to call (770) 513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or online here. A cash reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest.

