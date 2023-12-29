3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Zoo welcomes first baby orangutan in 9 years

Rubih, a 19-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth to her first baby at the Saint Louis Zoo on Friday. (Source: KMOV)
By Meghan McKinzie and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed its first baby orangutan in nine years.

Rubih, a 19-year-old Sumatran orangutan, gave birth to her first baby at the zoo on Friday.

According to the zoo, the birth was the result of a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, as Sumatran orangutans are highly endangered due to habitat loss.

Cinta, the baby’s father, came to St. Louis in 2012 from the San Diego Zoo.

Zoo officials said Rubih and the newborn are doing well and bonding in their private maternity area.

“The first couple of months are critical for newborn orangutans,” said Helen Boostrom, a manager at the Saint Louis Zoo. “Rubih is a first-time mother and is doing an excellent job caring and providing for her baby and showing great maternal behaviors.”

The animal care team has not yet been able to determine the sex of the baby.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
How your driving information is being used to solve crimes.
Here’s what Georgia is doing with your driver’s license
Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
The 11th annual Georgia Elite Classic will feature a five-game marathon of all-star action on...
WATCH LIVE: Georgia Elite celebrates 11th edition with televised five-game marathon
Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Poll: Nearly half of Georgia voters think Trump shouldn’t be president if election interference charges are true

Latest News

The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their...
Mama duck ‘assists’ officers in rescuing her 11 ducklings from storm drain
Spalding County deputy shooting
Spalding County deputy dies after being shot by suspected gunman, sheriff says
Robyn Casias
Ga. transgender woman files $3M lawsuit against AT&T alleging discrimination, wrongful termination
The man was also responsible for a double homicide in South Carolina, according to police.
Dallas man sentenced to life without parole for 2022 double murder, Cobb County police say
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia launches the biggest aerial barrage of the war and kills 30 civilians, Ukraine says