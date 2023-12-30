Atlanta Hawks to broadcast 10 games on PeachtreeTV | See the schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks have announced a new partnership with Gray’s PeachtreeTV to broadcast 10 games over the air during the 2023-2024 season.

The schedule is:

Jan. 12 vs. Indiana (simulcast on Atlanta News First)

Jan. 19 at Miami (simulcast on Atlanta News First)

Jan. 26 vs. Dallas

Feb. 2 vs. Phoenix

Feb. 9 at Philadelphia

Feb. 23 vs. Toronto

March 10 vs. New Orleans

March 15 at Utah

Apr. 5 at Dallas

Apr. 12 at Minnesota

Games will also be brought to markets throughout Georgia and Alabama via the Gray-owned Peachtree Sports Network. Peachtree TV will utilize the Bally Sports Southeast production team and the on-air crew of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and courtside reporter Tabitha Turner, alongside on-air talent from PeachtreeTV and Atlanta News First.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to give Hawks fans a new, free way to watch our games this season,” Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena Executive Vice President/Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman said. “We are thankful to Peachtree TV and Gray TV for making this a reality and look forward to returning the Hawks to our historic local partner for our Friday games.”

