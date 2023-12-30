Atlanta Hawks to broadcast 10 games on PeachtreeTV | See the schedule
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks have announced a new partnership with Gray’s PeachtreeTV to broadcast 10 games over the air during the 2023-2024 season.
The schedule is:
- Jan. 12 vs. Indiana (simulcast on Atlanta News First)
- Jan. 19 at Miami (simulcast on Atlanta News First)
- Jan. 26 vs. Dallas
- Feb. 2 vs. Phoenix
- Feb. 9 at Philadelphia
- Feb. 23 vs. Toronto
- March 10 vs. New Orleans
- March 15 at Utah
- Apr. 5 at Dallas
- Apr. 12 at Minnesota
Games will also be brought to markets throughout Georgia and Alabama via the Gray-owned Peachtree Sports Network. Peachtree TV will utilize the Bally Sports Southeast production team and the on-air crew of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and courtside reporter Tabitha Turner, alongside on-air talent from PeachtreeTV and Atlanta News First.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to give Hawks fans a new, free way to watch our games this season,” Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena Executive Vice President/Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman said. “We are thankful to Peachtree TV and Gray TV for making this a reality and look forward to returning the Hawks to our historic local partner for our Friday games.”
