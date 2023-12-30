3-Degree Guarantee
Census report shows Georgia population reaches over 11 million

A record-breaking number of people are making Georgia their permanent home.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A record-breaking number of people are making Georgia their permanent home. Georgia is growing, especially outside of the state’s largest cities. The counties with some of the largest gains are in the suburbs.

Census data shows Georgia gained more than 100,000 residents in 2022. Over 11 million people now call Georgia home. Most people are moving from states like California, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida.

Bob Redford said the food, the weather, the football, and the jobs are attractive to northern transplants like himself.

“I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. My relatives come down here from Chicago and say are y’all ever going to stop building roads when you stop moving down here and living down here,” said Redford.

Howard Connell said he moved from Georgia to California, but Georgia called him back.

“Everything you want is here. You drive an hour and a half and you get mountains and lakes. There’s a lot to do for pretty much everyone,” said Connell.

The cost of living in Georgia is 9% below the national average according to the Economic Research Institute. Cory and Crystal Ashbourne said they want to start their own family in the place where they grew up.

“You can come here get a great job and save a lot of money. I love seeing the different people and the cultures they’re bringing with them,” said Ashbourne.

The census determines how much money state and local governments will receive from federal grants.

