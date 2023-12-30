Cobb County teen still missing 2 months later, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Trimeka Thomas, 15, was reported missing on Oct. 22. She was last seen near Calgary Glen Apartments in Austell on the night of Oct. 20 after attending Pebblebrook High School’s homecoming dance.

Thomas is a Black girl standing 5 feet 2 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants and was reported as a runaway, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information about Thomas’ location, deputies ask you to contact Investigator Gondek by calling (470-) 820-5632 or emailing Rachel.Gondek@CobbCounty.org. You can also leave 24-hour tips by calling (770) 499-4630 or submitting a report through the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office app.

