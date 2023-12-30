3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cobb County teen still missing 2 months later, sheriff’s office says

Trimeka Thomas
Trimeka Thomas(Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Trimeka Thomas, 15, was reported missing on Oct. 22. She was last seen near Calgary Glen Apartments in Austell on the night of Oct. 20 after attending Pebblebrook High School’s homecoming dance.

Thomas is a Black girl standing 5 feet 2 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants and was reported as a runaway, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information about Thomas’ location, deputies ask you to contact Investigator Gondek by calling (470-) 820-5632 or emailing Rachel.Gondek@CobbCounty.org. You can also leave 24-hour tips by calling (770) 499-4630 or submitting a report through the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office app.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How your driving information is being used to solve crimes.
Here’s what Georgia is doing with your driver’s license
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
The 11th annual Georgia Elite Classic will feature a five-game marathon of all-star action on...
Georgia Elite celebrates 11th edition with televised five-game marathon
Marc McIntyre
Spalding County deputy killed in line of duty Friday identified
Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia

Latest News

The bodies will be flown to India on Sunday for funeral arrangements.
Vigils to be held for Alpharetta family killed in Texas car crash
Officials said Addison Poynter ran away from her home Wednesday night, leaving her parents a...
Deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl from Blue Ridge
The bill would cap insulin prices at $35 per month for everyone.
Georgia and Louisiana senators push to make insulin more affordable
According to the lawsuit, Robyn Casias was a “highly regarded ‘star’ employee” for 16 years...
Transgender woman in Georgia files $3M lawsuit against AT&T, alleging discrimination
Marc McIntyre
Spalding County deputy killed in line of duty Friday identified