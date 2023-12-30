3-Degree Guarantee
De’Aaron Fox’s big second half leads Kings to 117-110 come-from-behind win over Hawks

Newly hired Atlanta Hawks teach coach Quin Snyder talks with guard Trae Young (11) during the...
Newly hired Atlanta Hawks teach coach Quin Snyder talks with guard Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Atlanta.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 26 of his 31 points after halftime and the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 23-point, first-quarter deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-110 on Friday night.

Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who snapped a two-game skid.

Trey Lyles added 19 points and Malik Monk had 15 for the Kings.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 24 points and matched a career high with five steals. Dejounte Murray had 18 points, but shot 7 for 20 from the floor for Atlanta, which has lost four straight and 10 of 13.

The Kings trailed for most of the night, and were down 14 with eight minutes to play before closing the game on a 24-5 run. The Kings shot 12 for 18 (67%) in the fourth quarter, while the Hawks were limited to 7 for 26 (27%). The Hawks did not score in the final 4:45 and missed their final eight shots.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

The Hawks were rolling early, building a 31-8 lead in just over eight minutes. All five starters scored in the first six minutes. The Kings gradually closed the gap thanks to Monk, who had 13 first-half points off the bench.

The Hawks ended the first half on an 8-0 run in the final minute thanks to Johnson’s 3-pointer and layup, and a three-point play by Young that gave the Hawks a 71-53 lead heading into halftime.

Hawks starting forward De’Andre Hunter missed his sixth straight game with right knee inflammation.

