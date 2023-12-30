3-Degree Guarantee
Family looking for missing Buckhead resident, Atlanta police say

Jordan Kustas and his dog Brooks
Jordan Kustas and his dog Brooks(Atlanta Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is looking for a Buckhead resident who has gone missing, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police said Jordan Kustas’ mother said Kustas had last contacted Nov. 15 from a number she did not know. She told police it was odd that he would contact her this way, and that he was on her and her husband’s phone plan.

She also said Kustas had a gambling problem and that he owed money to a bookie in North Carolina. Police say she told them she had had to bail out Kustas in the past.

Kustas is reported to be driving a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe with the license tag TJV1304. The car was last seen Dec. 1 on Brookhaven Drive.

The family said Kustas never travels without his dog Brooks.

Anyone with information should contact police.

