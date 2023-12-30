Fans flock to downtown Atlanta for parade, festivities ahead of Peach Bowl kickoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you were in or near downtown Atlanta early Saturday, you likely heard drums, music and excitement from both Ole Miss and Penn State fans getting pumped before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Mandy Shanks came all the way from Illinois with her mother to support her son — and also enjoy all Atlanta has to offer.

“I do like this city a lot. My sister-in-law moved here six years ago, so I am a little familiar with it,” said Sheryl Holden, Shanks’ mom.

As for the game, they were indifferent.

“I heard that they are both really good football teams,” Shanks said.

The parade pageantry featured high school bands from across the country, dance teams, floats and classic cars. After the parade, crowds flocked to FanFest at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Loyal fans said they made sure they would make it to this game, no matter how far they had to go.

“Wherever they go I go. Since I was little, I’ve been a big Ole Miss fan. I go to the games all the time,” said Owen Prickett.

For many, supporting their team and traveling with them is a longstanding tradition.

“I was living in Pennsylvania and my dad was teaching ROTC at Penn State. It was the mid-’80s, and they were winning championships. I got hooked as a kid,” said CJ Weston, a Penn State fan.

No matter who takes the victory, fans say the bowl game ultimately gives them a chance to get together and enjoy the fun during the holidays.

