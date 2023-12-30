First Alert Forecast: Cold and breezy Saturday, lots of sun to round out 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a few flurries last night and through the overnight in the mountains, we now look mainly flurry free to kick off Saturday.

However, it is still plenty cold with temperatures in the low to mid 30s to start the weekend.

Today will be a breezy one with wind gusts upwards of 20-25 mph, which will make temperatures feel like the 30s through most of the day.

Highs will only climb into the low to mid 40s with skies gradually clearing through the afternoon.

Overnight, lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly clear skies.

For the final day of 2023 tomorrow, expect lots of sunshine and mid 50s for an afternoon high.

If you have any evening plans, expect temperatures to generally be in the low to mid 40s after sunset through midnight.

We ring in the new year with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. A dry cold front will move through Monday which will allow a breeze to pick up Monday night and cause temperatures to drop into the upper 20s to near 30 Tuesday morning.

The week ahead will be cold and mainly dry with the exception of Wednesday night when showers, especially south of the city, will be possible.

