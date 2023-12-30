High school baseball player who underwent emergency surgery returns home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County teen struck by a baseball in the right temple during practice returned home Thursday, weeks after emergency surgery to remove part of his skull.

For Luke Stonecypher, it started on Dec. 7.

“It hurt just a little bit,” Luke said. “But I was, like, ‘Hmm, it’s ok.’”

But after returning home to Dacula that night, the pain in his head grew.

“All of a sudden, it hurt real bad,” Stonecypher said. “It hurt real, real bad.”

He came downstairs screaming and asked his mother, Heather Stonecypher, for help.

“He turned his head, and the side of his head was so swollen, and I asked him, ‘What in the world happened to you?’,” Heather recalled. “And he said, ‘Oh, I just got hit by a ball.’”

The situation rapidly deteriorated. Luke was unable to recognize family and began having trouble communicating. Heather called 911. By the time Luke arrived at Northside Hospital, it was life or death.

“It was heartbreaking to see him not able to focus on anything,” Heather said. “He was just staring straight ahead. The doctors were screaming. The nurses were screaming. I don’t even know what they were saying.”

Doctors told the family that emergency surgery was needed.

“He basically said that if we don’t do this surgery, your son is not going to live,” she said. “We have to take part of his skull off.”

The surgery was successful. Nine days later, Luke transferred to the Shepherd Center in Buckhead, where he rehabbed for two weeks and spent Christmas.

The family decorated his room for Christmas and even brought a tree in to make the stay more festive.

On Thursday, Luke returned to the home his family wasn’t sure would ever be whole again.

“It’s loving being back here,” Luke said of being home, complete with a much larger tree, college football games, and a massive “Welcome Home” sign.

The Stonecyphers also officially ushered in Christmas a few days late.

“We had baked ziti and salad and tea,” Heather said. “We just sat and had a conversation.”

“I like seeing my family and friends, being back home, feeling somewhat normal,” Luke said. “Just being back home is amazing.”

Luke will eventually need another surgery to graft his skull back in place, but the immediate next step of the rehab process begins Tuesday, four hours per day and five days per week, with the goal of getting back to school and baseball.

“It might take more time to do this, but I want to keep on doing it,” Luke said. “Or, if I can’t play baseball anymore, I want to go coach people.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.