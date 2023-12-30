3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

High school baseball player who underwent emergency surgery returns home

Luke Stonecypher was struck by a baseball in the right temple on Dec. 7.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County teen struck by a baseball in the right temple during practice returned home Thursday, weeks after emergency surgery to remove part of his skull.

For Luke Stonecypher, it started on Dec. 7.

“It hurt just a little bit,” Luke said. “But I was, like, ‘Hmm, it’s ok.’”

But after returning home to Dacula that night, the pain in his head grew.

“All of a sudden, it hurt real bad,” Stonecypher said. “It hurt real, real bad.”

He came downstairs screaming and asked his mother, Heather Stonecypher, for help.

“He turned his head, and the side of his head was so swollen, and I asked him, ‘What in the world happened to you?’,” Heather recalled. “And he said, ‘Oh, I just got hit by a ball.’”

The situation rapidly deteriorated. Luke was unable to recognize family and began having trouble communicating. Heather called 911. By the time Luke arrived at Northside Hospital, it was life or death.

“It was heartbreaking to see him not able to focus on anything,” Heather said. “He was just staring straight ahead. The doctors were screaming. The nurses were screaming. I don’t even know what they were saying.”

Doctors told the family that emergency surgery was needed.

“He basically said that if we don’t do this surgery, your son is not going to live,” she said. “We have to take part of his skull off.”

The surgery was successful. Nine days later, Luke transferred to the Shepherd Center in Buckhead, where he rehabbed for two weeks and spent Christmas.

The family decorated his room for Christmas and even brought a tree in to make the stay more festive.

On Thursday, Luke returned to the home his family wasn’t sure would ever be whole again.

“It’s loving being back here,” Luke said of being home, complete with a much larger tree, college football games, and a massive “Welcome Home” sign.

The Stonecyphers also officially ushered in Christmas a few days late.

“We had baked ziti and salad and tea,” Heather said. “We just sat and had a conversation.”

“I like seeing my family and friends, being back home, feeling somewhat normal,” Luke said. “Just being back home is amazing.”

Luke will eventually need another surgery to graft his skull back in place, but the immediate next step of the rehab process begins Tuesday, four hours per day and five days per week, with the goal of getting back to school and baseball.

“It might take more time to do this, but I want to keep on doing it,” Luke said. “Or, if I can’t play baseball anymore, I want to go coach people.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
How your driving information is being used to solve crimes.
Here’s what Georgia is doing with your driver’s license
Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia
The 11th annual Georgia Elite Classic will feature a five-game marathon of all-star action on...
Georgia Elite celebrates 11th edition with televised five-game marathon
Spalding County deputy shooting
Spalding County deputy dies after being shot by suspected gunman, sheriff says

Latest News

Jordan Kustas and his dog Brooks
Family looking for missing Buckhead resident, Atlanta police say
Police said they responded to the 3000 block of Panola Road in the Stonecrest area just after...
Man shot near DeKalb County Wendy’s, police say
A woman was found dead at a home on Chance Lane, according to police.
Woman found dead at Gwinnett County house party, police say
Her cause of death has not been released.
Woman found dead at Gwinnett County house party, police say