3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man robs Forsyth County bank using threatening note, police say

Regions bank
Regions bank(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Law enforcement is on the scene at a Regions Bank in Alpharetta after a reported robbery Saturday.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Johns Creek police officers were seen at the bank off McGinnis Ferry Road after noon. Police believe a man passed a note saying he had a gun and left with an unknown amount of cash, an officer at the scene told Atlanta News First. Despite the note’s contents, the man did not show a weapon, the officer added.

Officers with bloodhounds are searching a nearby area.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How your driving information is being used to solve crimes.
Here’s what Georgia is doing with your driver’s license
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
The 11th annual Georgia Elite Classic will feature a five-game marathon of all-star action on...
Georgia Elite celebrates 11th edition with televised five-game marathon
Marc McIntyre
Spalding County deputy killed in line of duty Friday identified
Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia

Latest News

Jordan Kustas and his dog Brooks
Missing 23-year-old Buckhead resident and dog found safe, family says
Trimeka Thomas
Cobb County teen still missing 2 months later, sheriff’s office says
The bodies will be flown to India on Sunday for funeral arrangements.
Vigils to be held for Alpharetta family killed in Texas car crash
Officials said Addison Poynter ran away from her home Wednesday night, leaving her parents a...
Deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl from Blue Ridge