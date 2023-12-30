Man robs Forsyth County bank using threatening note, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Law enforcement is on the scene at a Regions Bank in Alpharetta after a reported robbery Saturday.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Johns Creek police officers were seen at the bank off McGinnis Ferry Road after noon. Police believe a man passed a note saying he had a gun and left with an unknown amount of cash, an officer at the scene told Atlanta News First. Despite the note’s contents, the man did not show a weapon, the officer added.

Officers with bloodhounds are searching a nearby area.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

