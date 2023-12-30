3-Degree Guarantee
Missing 23-year-old Buckhead resident and dog found safe, family says

Jordan Kustas and his dog Brooks
Jordan Kustas and his dog Brooks(Atlanta Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Buckhead resident who had been missing for months has been found safe, his sister posted on Facebook.

Jordan Kustas’ dog Brooks went missing with him but was found as well, according to the family. The circumstances of their disappearance and reappearance are currently unknown. Atlanta police said investigators are working to confirm that the two were found.

The family originally reported Kustas missing on Christmas, according to police documents. His mother told police he had last contacted her on Nov. 15 through a text message from an unknown phone number, which was unusual.

She also said he had a gambling problem and owed money to a bookie in North Carolina, although she didn’t believe that was related to his disappearance. She added he had vanished multiple times before, but only for a few days at a time.

Kustas’ roommate told police he thought Kustas was avoiding him due to unpaid rent, which he understood was because of costs related to a medical procedure.

A license plate camera caught Kustas’ vehicle on Brookhaven Drive on Dec. 1.

Two days after the police report, Kustas’ sister took to Facebook to ask if anyone had seen him. The post garnered more than 20,000 shares and 1,500 comments.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

