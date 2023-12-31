1 dead, 4 injured in several shootings on New Year’s weekend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead and four others are injured after several shootings this New Year’s weekend, according to Atlanta police.

On Saturday after 8:30 p.m., police went to Centennial Olympic Park upon reports of shots fired. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was sent to the hospital in stable condition.

While investigating, police learned that a second man had also been shot and was already at the hospital in stable condition. Police are working to learn how and why the shooting happened.

Also on Saturday at 10 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex off Campbellton Road SW. They found a man who had been shot and tried to save his life, but he died, police said. Officers are investigating the homicide.

Then on Sunday, officers arrived at an apartment complex off University Avenue SW at 3:10 a.m. They found a 45-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her armpit. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the woman won’t give officers any information about the shooting. No suspects have been named.

Five minutes later, police were dispatched to a townhouse complex off Richardson Street SW. A man was shot in the stomach after going into a residence that wasn’t his, although police noted it wasn’t a home invasion.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.

