Atlanta police share safety tips for New Year celebrations

If you are at your own home or someone else’s home, it’s best to come up with a plan ahead of...
If you are at your own home or someone else’s home, it’s best to come up with a plan ahead of lighting the fireworks.(CBS7)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Atlanta anticipates diverse gatherings for the upcoming New Year, police share essential tips for a safe celebration.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) encourages everyone to have a festive, secure, and memorable experience by following these tips:

  • Report suspicious activity:
    Call 911 or inform nearby officers if you observe anything suspicious, witness a crime, or feel threatened.
  • Avoid drinking and driving:
    The APD urges people not to drink and drive, prioritizing the safety of all participants.
  • Parking and transportation:
    Arrive early, take MARTA, or consider ride-share services to ease access in and out of the city.
  • Personal valuables:
    Carry only essential items for the event, leaving unnecessary credit and debit cards at home. Use cross-body purses or backpacks for convenience and security.
  • Vehicle security:
    Remove all valuables from vehicles to deter criminal activity. With large crowds being attractive to criminals, caution is urged to avoid leaving anything valuable in cars.
  • Safety measures:
    Use the buddy system, attending gatherings with friends or family. Discuss meeting points in case someone gets lost in the crowd. Supervise small children and keep phones charged.
  • Be aware of your surroundings:
    Stay vigilant and know exit options in case of emergencies.
  • Avoid celebratory gunfire.

