Atlanta police share safety tips for New Year celebrations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Atlanta anticipates diverse gatherings for the upcoming New Year, police share essential tips for a safe celebration.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) encourages everyone to have a festive, secure, and memorable experience by following these tips:

Report suspicious activity:

Call 911 or inform nearby officers if you observe anything suspicious, witness a crime, or feel threatened.

Avoid drinking and driving:

The APD urges people not to drink and drive, prioritizing the safety of all participants.

Parking and transportation:

Arrive early, take MARTA, or consider ride-share services to ease access in and out of the city.

Personal valuables:

Carry only essential items for the event, leaving unnecessary credit and debit cards at home. Use cross-body purses or backpacks for convenience and security.

Vehicle security:

Remove all valuables from vehicles to deter criminal activity. With large crowds being attractive to criminals, caution is urged to avoid leaving anything valuable in cars.

Safety measures:

Use the buddy system, attending gatherings with friends or family. Discuss meeting points in case someone gets lost in the crowd. Supervise small children and keep phones charged.

Be aware of your surroundings:

Stay vigilant and know exit options in case of emergencies.

Avoid celebratory gunfire.



Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.