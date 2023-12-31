Atlanta police share safety tips for New Year celebrations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Atlanta anticipates diverse gatherings for the upcoming New Year, police share essential tips for a safe celebration.
The Atlanta Police Department (APD) encourages everyone to have a festive, secure, and memorable experience by following these tips:
- Report suspicious activity:
Call 911 or inform nearby officers if you observe anything suspicious, witness a crime, or feel threatened.
- Avoid drinking and driving:
The APD urges people not to drink and drive, prioritizing the safety of all participants.
- Parking and transportation:
Arrive early, take MARTA, or consider ride-share services to ease access in and out of the city.
- Personal valuables:
Carry only essential items for the event, leaving unnecessary credit and debit cards at home. Use cross-body purses or backpacks for convenience and security.
- Vehicle security:
Remove all valuables from vehicles to deter criminal activity. With large crowds being attractive to criminals, caution is urged to avoid leaving anything valuable in cars.
- Safety measures:
Use the buddy system, attending gatherings with friends or family. Discuss meeting points in case someone gets lost in the crowd. Supervise small children and keep phones charged.
- Be aware of your surroundings:
Stay vigilant and know exit options in case of emergencies.
- Avoid celebratory gunfire.
