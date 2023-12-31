3-Degree Guarantee
Can you shoot off fireworks during New Year’s Eve in Georgia? Here’s the answer

Fireworks
Fireworks(WHSV)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New Year’s Eve is known for its confetti, toasts, and — of course — fireworks. But what does the law have to say about that?

Georgia state law says you can shoot fireworks off any day between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., as long as you’re not breaking a noise ordinance. But those hours are extended until 1 a.m. for special holidays, including Jan. 1.

The other days with an extension are the last Saturday and Sunday in May near Memorial Day, July 3, July 4 and Labor Day.

However, you can’t shoot fireworks off within 100 yards of several sites, including:

  • an electric plant
  • a water treatment or waste-water treatment plant
  • a gas station
  • an electric substation
  • a jail or prison
  • a helicopter pad
  • a hospital, nursing home or other healthcare facility
  • a historic site or park

Atlanta police are urging safety during New Year celebrations. Don’t drink and drive, be aware of your surroundings and avoid celebratory gunfire, officers say.

